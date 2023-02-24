Report: Suns Eyeing Former Bulls' Derrick Rose in Buyout Market

Report: Suns eyeing Derrick Rose in buyout market originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Phoenix Suns, despite trading for Kevin Durant in arguably the league's biggest blockbuster swap of the season, are still eyeing to improve the likes of their roster.

They are interested in guard candidates in the buyout market, specifically that of former Chicago Bulls MVP Derrick Rose, according to reports from Bleacher Report.

Rose signed a three-year $43 million deal with the Knicks back in 2021. He is owed a little over $14.5 million this season.

Ahead of the trade deadline, the Bucks were interested in trading for Rose, likely for secondary reasons about acquiring additional capital by inhaling his contract. But, Rose's name has been littered throughout the trade/buyout market for a while.

Should the Knicks buy him out, the Suns would be interested in adding another MVP to their roster (Durant is the other) to help a platoon manned by Chris Paul and Cameron Payne. They have the fifth-best record in the Western Conference, by way of a 32-28 standing.

Let it be known, however, Rose has not played in an NBA game in 2023. He has been sidelined with a knee injury. He also has struggled this season, averaging just 5.8 points in 26 games this season.

