Report Shows Wrigley Field Withholds Second-Worst Seat Amongst All MLB Parks

Report shows Wrigley Field has second-worst seat of MLB parks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Wrigley Field is one of baseball's most iconic scenes.

The oldest ball park in America decorated with the outfield ivy, the bleachers and the rooftop views. Wrigley basks in all of its glory just north of downtown Chicago, fresh off the Addison red line stop.

However, it does posses one flaw, according to bookies.com.

The website did a study based on six metrics to determine which MLB ball parks have the worst seats to watch a ball game. The metrics they used and ranked on a scale of 0-10 included view obstruction from seat, distance from home plate, plate/seat angle, exposure to sun, rain and weather elements, proximity to concessions and restrooms and overall comfort.

"The worst seat in Wrigley Field according to our scoring system can found in Section 428, Row 1, Seat 2. It scores a 19 out of 60," according to the article. "This seat lies down the right-field line in the upper deck. Its pole offers an unparalleled obstruction of home plate, the pitcher’s mound and third base. It also faces forward toward the bleachers."

The Ricketts and the Cubs organization have done a fabulous job renovating the stadium and the area with hotels, restaurants, bars and even a sportsbook coming to the stadium.

Yet, some minor defects still exist. The steel beams obstruct plenty of viewers, not just the person sitting in Section 428, Row 1, Seat 2.

Even though it has its flaws, Wrigley Field serves as a metaphor for baseball, an imperfect game that flourishes through all its blemishes.

