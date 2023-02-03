Report: Sean Desai Withdraws From Vikings DC Job, Opts for Denver

Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports.

Not only have Broncos requested interview for Seattle associate HC Sean Desai for DC but Desai has withdrawn from consideration for MIN DC job, per source.

Desai interviewed w/Vikings last wk. Wants to concentrate on DEN. Vic Fangio recommended Denver to Desai. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 3, 2023

And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to Denver to help build the likes of Fangio's old stomping grounds. Fangio was the Broncos' head coach from 2019-21 and is now the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins.

Last season, the Minnesota Vikings finished the season as the third-worst defense in the league, allowing 25.4 points per contest. The Broncos, on the other hand, finished 12th in the league, allowing 21.1 points on average.

Desai started his NFL coaching career with the Bears in 2013 as a defensive quality control coach. He held that position until he was promoted by then-head coach Matt Nagy to safeties coach in 2019. Eddie Jackson finished All-Pro under Desai.

By 2021, Desai succeeded Chuck Pagano as the team's defensive coordinator after Pagano retired. The Bears finished 21st in defense that season.

After Nagy departed from the team that season, Desai took a position with the Seattle Seahawks as their associate head coach and defensive assistant this past season. After a year in the shadows, he's risen to be a top candidate for multiple defensive coordinator positions.

