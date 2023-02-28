Report: Sean Desai Hired as Defensive Coordinator for Eagles

Report: Ex-Bears defensive coordinator hired by Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they hired Sean Desai, former defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, to become the team's defensive coordinator under head coach Nick Sirianni.

We've agreed to terms with Sean Desai to become our new Defensive Coordinator. Welcome to Philly!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/rjqmoP2pMo — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 28, 2023

Desai spent the past season as the associate head coach and defensive assistant with the Seattle Seahawks.

He searched for new positions this offseason, and at one point withdrew his name from the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator search to focus on the Denver Broncos' vacancy at the same position. Ex-Bears defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, reportedly referred the organization to Desai.

The Broncos opted for Vance Joseph as their replacement for defensive coordinator. But, Desai might have snagged a more impressive position, earning the title of defensive coordinator with the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles under Nick Sirriani.

Before Desai's hiring with the Eagles and his short stint with the Seahawks, he spent eight seasons with the Chicago Bears.

He started as the team's defensive quality control coach, holding that post from 2013-18. He was then promoted to safeties coach for two seasons before succeeding Chuck Pagano in 2021 as the team's defensive coordinator.

After head coach Matt Nagy was fired by the Bears the subsequent offseason, Desai left on account of his inclusion with the staff. He then departed to the aforementioned Seahawks.

Now, Desai will get his chops at another defensive coordinator position. This time, he will work with some of football's best active minds and position a defense that already has plenty of merit in today's NFL.

