Report: Ron Washington Among ‘Many' in White Sox Manager Mix

By Tim Stebbins

Since the White Sox began conducting their managerial search, Ron Washington, Joe Espada and Pedro Grifol are among those who have been linked to the opening.

That again was the case in a new report by MLB insider Jon Heyman, who also added an interesting note on the search process.

Heyman reported in a New York Post story Friday Washington, Espada and Grifol are "among many" in the mix for the White Sox job.

Heyman previously reported the White Sox reached out to Washington, currently the Braves third base coach, and Espada, the Astros bench coach. The Sox' interest in Grifol, the Royals' bench coach, was previously reported by ESPN's Enrique Rojas.

MLB.com's Jon Morosi reported Espada and Grifol impressed the Sox in their interviews.

The White Sox are a few weeks into their search process after manager Tony La Russa announced he would not return in 2023 due to health-related issues.

