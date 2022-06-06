Report: Rams Restructure Aaron Donald's Contract, Give Him Historic Raise

Report: Rams restructure Donald’s contract, give him historic raise originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Donald is running it back with the defending Super Bowl champions.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is staying put with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced on Monday.

Donald isn’t just coming back to the Rams – he’s reportedly getting paid a historic amount to do it. The Rams restructured his deal to guarantee him $65 million over the next two seasons and $95 million through 2024, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The reported deal would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Donald dodged a question about a potential retirement after the Rams won Super Bowl LVI on their home field against the Cincinnati Bengals in February. He later said that he would return to L.A. if the Rams re-signed key additions like Von Miller and Odell Beckham. Jr.

Miller signed in Buffalo, while Beckham remains unsigned after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl victory, but Donald is sticking with the organization that drafted him 13th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

The new deal is good news for the Rams and not-so-good news for the remaining 31 NFL teams, particularly those in the NFC West. Along with three Defensive Player of the Year honors, Donald has seven first-team All-Pro selections, 98 sacks, 150 tackles for loss and 23 forced fumbles in his eight-year career, not to mention his Super Bowl ring and record-breaking deal.