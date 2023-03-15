Report: Raiders Reached Out to Packers About Rodgers Before Signing Jimmy G

Report: Raiders reached out to Packers about Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers intends to change shades of green in the near future, but one team reportedly tried to get him into silver and black.

The Las Vegas Raiders reached out to the Green Bay Packers about Aaron Rodgers’ availability earlier this offseason, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported on Wednesday.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Raiders did indeed call the Packers to check on QB Aaron Rodgers' availability this offseason, per sources. But when a trade couldn't come together, the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo and Rodgers is now on the verge of a trade to the Jets. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 15, 2023

The Raiders and Packers have been on opposite sides of a blockbuster trade before. Last March, the Raiders acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Packers in exchange for a first-round pick and second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

While Adams was among those seemingly interested by the thought of Rodgers going to Las Vegas, the 39-year-old quarterback has other plans. Rodgers announced on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he plans to play for the New York Jets in 2023 and that he is waiting for the Packers and Jets to iron out trade details.

With Rodgers in an Empire State of Mind, the Raiders were left to move on. They cut ties with Derek Carr at the end of last season, and he has since signed with the New Orleans Saints. Jarrett Stidham, who filled in for Carr to close out the 2022 regular season, is staying in the AFC but will become Russell Wilson’s backup in Denver.

The Raiders snagged one of the most notable quarterbacks on the market in Jimmy Garoppolo, who reportedly agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract. They also own the No. 7 pick in the 2023 draft, where four quarterbacks are expected to be selected early.

Both the Packers and Jets are slated to play away games in Las Vegas next season. Now, it’s a matter of time before we know once and for all which team Rodgers will make the trip with.