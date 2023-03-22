Paul George has sprained knee, will be reevaluated in 2-3 weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers were dealt a tough blow on Wednesday.

The team announced that the eight-time All-Star will be reevaluated in two to three weeks after suffering a right knee sprain in Tuesday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The injury occurred in the final minutes of the fourth quarter when George and Thunder guard Luguentz Dort went up for a rebound. George landed awkwardly and his right leg buckled in. He remained on the floor for several minutes before being helped to the Clippers’ locker room.

In the summer of 2014, George suffered a tibia-fibula fracture to his right leg during an intrasquad scrimmage with USA Basketball. He missed all but the final six regular season games of the following season with the Indiana Pacers.

This year, George earned a spot in the NBA All-Star Game and averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists across 56 games.

The Clippers own a 38-35 record and are hanging onto the No. 5 seed in a tightly contested Western Conference with nine games left in the regular season. They are just 1.5 games ahead of the Thunder for the No. 7 seed, two games ahead of the Utah Jazz for the No. 10 seed and 2.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 11 seed.

The team’s next game is Thursday night at home against the Thunder. Ty Lue’s squad will end the regular season on Sunday, April 9, on the road against the Phoenix Suns before the Play-In Tournament tips off on Tuesday, April 11.