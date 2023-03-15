Report: Patriots to Sign Free Agent Right Tackle Riley Reiff

By Alex Shapiro

Report: Former Bears OL Riley Reiff to sign with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are going to need a new backup tackle in 2023. According to a report from Dianna Russini, Riley Reiff has agreed to a free agent deal with the New England Patriots.

The Bears signed Reiff to a one-year deal at the outset of training camp last season with the expectation that he could push for a starting job somewhere on the line. It was Braxton Jones who won the left tackle job and Larry Borom who won the right tackle job, however. Halfway through the season Reiff was pressed into the starting lineup when Borom suffered a concussion, and Reiff held onto the job when Borom was healthy again.

According to PFF, Reiff gave up only three sacks last season, which was the fewest among the tackles Jones, Borom and Reiff. His 6.6% pressure rate ranked second among the three guys, and he had four penalties called against him, which was the most.

The Bears have three tackles on their roster now: Jones, Borom and Alex Leatherwood.

