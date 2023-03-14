Report: OT Orlando Brown Jr. Not Yet Signed Due to Position Conflict

Report: Orlando Brown Jr. not yet signed due to position conflict originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Over a day has passed in the 2023 NFL free agency period and among the top players still to be signed, Orlando Brown Jr. being available has puzzled the league spectrum.

Brown, a 6-foot-8 offensive tackle and four-time Pro Bowler, currently is an unrestricted free agent after not signing a long-term deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's rare for a top tackle at the ripe age of 26 -- he'll turn 27 in May -- to not be highly sought after, but some clarity on his availability came to light on Tuesday.

On ESPN's "NFL Live," Adam Schefter reported that the holdup on Brown is that he wants to get paid like a left tackle, whereas the "league views him as a right tackle."

Brown doesn't seem likely to be returning to the Chiefs as Kansas City reportedly agreed terms with former Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor to a four-year, $80 million deal.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Brown with the No. 83 overall pick in the third round of the 2018 draft, where he spent the majority of his time at RT the three seasons he played there. He did log time at LT in 2020, his final season in Maryland.

Brown then spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons in Kansas City where he played primarily at LT, showing he can shine in both positions. But Taylor has logged most of his minutes at RT through four seasons in Jacksonville, so how the situation plays out -- for both Brown and teams like the Bears who need someone of his profile -- will certainly be intriguing.