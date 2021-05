Police in south suburban Calumet City responded to a report of shots fired Monday evening at River Oaks Center mall, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 7:30 p.m., and the mall was closed as a result, according to Calumet City Police Department Spokesman Sean Howard.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Howard stated there was no evidence that anyone was struck by gunfire.

Officers were searching the mall for people who may have been injured, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.