safest cities illinois

Report Names 50 Safest Cities in Illinois for 2021

Homes Generic
FILE - Getty Images

A report has ranked the "safest cities in Illinois for 2021," with a number of Chicago-area suburbs making the list.

According to the ranking from Safewise, a company that rates home security systems, the safest city in the state is Campton Hills, a village west of Chicago located in Kane County. This marked the third year in the row the city has topped the list, the company said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The remaining nine cities in the top 10, in order, were Hawthorn Woods, Inverness, Lindenhurst, Elburn, Orland Hills, Chester, Lake in the Hills, Gilberts and Huntley.

The ranking looked at FBI crime statistics and data, including violent crime rates and property crime rates, and looked only at cities with a population over the state's median.

Local

covid illinois 1 hour ago

Pritzker ‘Hopeful' as COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Show Signs of ‘Flattening Out' in Illinois

chicago travel advisory 1 hour ago

Connecticut, D.C. Removed From Chicago's Travel Advisory

Safewise reported that Campton Hills had a violent crime rate of just 0.1 and a property crime rate of 0.6, down from 1.5 in 2020.

"Illinois residents were some of the most concerned folks in the country this year," the report stated. "The Land of Lincoln placed second nationwide for high daily concern and concern over violent crime, just behind New York in both cases."

See the full report here.

This article tagged under:

safest cities illinoiscampton hillshawthorn woods
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us