Report Names 50 Safest Cities in Illinois for 2021

A report has ranked the "safest cities in Illinois for 2021," with a number of Chicago-area suburbs making the list.

According to the ranking from Safewise, a company that rates home security systems, the safest city in the state is Campton Hills, a village west of Chicago located in Kane County. This marked the third year in the row the city has topped the list, the company said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The remaining nine cities in the top 10, in order, were Hawthorn Woods, Inverness, Lindenhurst, Elburn, Orland Hills, Chester, Lake in the Hills, Gilberts and Huntley.

The ranking looked at FBI crime statistics and data, including violent crime rates and property crime rates, and looked only at cities with a population over the state's median.

Safewise reported that Campton Hills had a violent crime rate of just 0.1 and a property crime rate of 0.6, down from 1.5 in 2020.

"Illinois residents were some of the most concerned folks in the country this year," the report stated. "The Land of Lincoln placed second nationwide for high daily concern and concern over violent crime, just behind New York in both cases."

See the full report here.