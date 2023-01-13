Report: Michael Kopech, Sox Agree to $2.05M Deal, Avoid Arbitration

Report: Kopech, Sox agree to $2.05M deal, avoid arbitration originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox and right-handed pitcher Michael Kopech have agreed to a $2.05 million deal for 2023, avoiding arbitration, per Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo.

Ex-Red Sox prospect Michael Kopech gets $2.05M to avoid arb, per source. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) January 13, 2023

The 26-year-old is coming off his first full season as a starter in the White Sox rotation, posting solid numbers overshadowed by a 5-9 win-loss record.

Kopech compiled a 3.54 ERA across 25 starts and 119.1 innings, striking out 105 batters along the way and posting a WHIP of 1.190.

The hard-throwing righty had posted strong numbers as a reliever in 2021, which followed two seasons of being out of baseball entirely due to Tommy John surgery and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drafted in the first round in 2014, Kopech was a blue-chip prospect in the Red Sox system before being sent to Chicago alongside Yoan Moncada and two other prospects in exchange for ace left-hander Chris Sale.

Although Kopech finished the season on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, the White Sox hope to have the right-hander back in action by Spring Training.

