Report: Michael Kopech, Sox Agree to $2.05M Deal, Avoid Arbitration

Report: Kopech, Sox agree to $2.05M deal, avoid arbitration originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The White Sox and right-handed pitcher Michael Kopech have agreed to a $2.05 million deal for 2023, avoiding arbitration, per Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
The 26-year-old is coming off his first full season as a starter in the White Sox rotation, posting solid numbers overshadowed by a 5-9 win-loss record.
Kopech compiled a 3.54 ERA across 25 starts and 119.1 innings, striking out 105 batters along the way and posting a WHIP of 1.190.
The hard-throwing righty had posted strong numbers as a reliever in 2021, which followed two seasons of being out of baseball entirely due to Tommy John surgery and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local
Drafted in the first round in 2014, Kopech was a blue-chip prospect in the Red Sox system before being sent to Chicago alongside Yoan Moncada and two other prospects in exchange for ace left-hander Chris Sale.
Although Kopech finished the season on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, the White Sox hope to have the right-hander back in action by Spring Training.
Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.