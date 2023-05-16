Report: Matt Nagy called Justin Fields 'right guy' after firing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt preached his love for Justin Fields and the Bears' faith in him.

He also revealed Matt Nagy's off-the-record thoughts about Fields, which were far from negative, despite his recent firing from the Bears' organization during the time of the text exchange.

"I had a text exchange with Matt Nagy," Brandt said. "I think he'd be comfortable with me revealing what were talking about, the nature of him being let go. He said, 'I'll tell you this. They have the right guy in Justin [Fields]. Justin is the answer. Justin will bring them to the promised land. Justin is the truth.'

"And he could have easily off the record had said 'I don't know about Fields.' He loves him. And this is a coach who was just terminated by the team saying 'They have the right guy.'"

What do you make of the Bears faith in Justin Fields?



Of course, despite the timing of Brandt and Nagy's conversation, Nagy's affinity for Fields has always been high. Nagy had a hand in his drafting him during the 2021 draft when general manager Ryan Pace traded up to the No. 11 pick from No. 20 to select Fields.

The then Bears sent the No. 20 pick, a fifth-rounder and a future first- and fourth-round pick to secure the Ohio State quarterback. Fields was the fourth quarterback drafted behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance.

Nevertheless, Nagy's faith in Fields is an indictment of his potential.

Unfortunately, he has yet to reveal the entirety of his on-field ability, especially through the air. He has just over 4,000 passing yards over the midst of 31 games. Last season, he was ranked as one of the worst quarterbacks in the league by the Bears' insistence on running the ball.

Fields joined in the hoorah, rushing for over 1,100 yards, breaking franchise and NFL records along the way. He nearly broke Lamar Jackson's single-season rushing record for a quarterback, but came up short.

Logic dictates Fields should improve this season, not only by the metric of added time and development but because of the Bears' added value on the roster.

This offseason, Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office have added vital support to the offensive side of the football. They added DJ Moore and Robert Tonyan to the pass-catching group. They also loaded up the running back room with veterans and rookie Roschon Johnson.

Most importantly, Poles drafted Darnell Wright to become the team's right tackle. He also signed Nate Davis to become the assumed right guard for the Bears next season.

How will Fields fare next season with an improved roster and skill set?

