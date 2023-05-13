Report: Marcus Stroman seeking extension with Chicago Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Marcus Stroman is interested in seeking out an extension with the Chicago Cubs and has had "preliminary discussions" with the Cubs, according to Maddie Lee with the Chicago Sun-Times.

"I’ve been open with the front office here, been very vocal that I want to be here and I want an extension, that I don’t want to honestly make it to free agency," Stroman told the Sun-Times. "But I’m also very confident in my abilities in free agency. I’ve always bet on myself."

The Cubs signed Stroman in December 2021 to a three-year, $71 million deal. Since joining the North Side, Stroman's recorded 33 starts with the Cubs.

He holds a 3.19 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over those starts. He's pitched 186 innings and has 163 strikeouts to 53 walks over that same period. Stroman is also an amplified voice in the locker room and one of their defining personalities.

He has the option to opt out of the final year of his contract if he pleases. But he wants to remain a Chicago Cub.

"I truly love everything about this organization," Stroman said. "Being someone who’s [going into] year 10 in the big leagues, I value that. And I love going out into the buzz at Wrigley every time I go out to pitch every fifth day.

"The organization top down, how they handle the players, how they handle the families, how they operate, I love everything about it. So, I would love to be a Cub for, honestly, the rest of my career, and sign one more deal and be done."

This season, Stroman's put on a clinic. He holds a 2.28 ERA and seven of his eight starts have qualified as quality starts. He is one of the strong points of the Cubs' electric, dominating starting rotation. As it stands, the Cubs have the fifth-best rotation in the majors, holding a 3.47 ERA as a cohort.

The Cubs have already signed Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner to extensions this season, respectively. The Cubs are excited about the core they have in place and hope to keep the current players around for the long term.

Will they bring back Stroman to help lead the elite starting rotation they possess? Seems rather a question of when rather than if.

