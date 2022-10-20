Report: Mac Jones Expected to Be Ready for MNF Against the Bears

Report: Mac Jones expected to be ready vs. the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to be available for Monday night's contest against the Bears, according to ESPN.

News story: QB Mac Jones expects to be available Monday night vs. the Bears, per sources, with a final hurdle to be cleared this week in practice. https://t.co/zwdDLgumzM — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 20, 2022

Jones has missed the last three games because of a high ankle sprain. According to the report, he's told teammates he has one hurdle left to clear in practice. Thursday marks the first practice of the week for the Patriots.

Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer started for the Patriots after Jones went out. But, Hoyer suffered a concussion in Week 4's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Undrafted rookie Bailey Zappe took the reigns after both quarterbacks went down. He's led the Patriots to two straight wins since taking over. He's thrown for nearly 600 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in 11 quarters of play.

The Bears are coming off a disappointing loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night. They were only able to put seven points on the board on offense. They lost 12-7, giving them their third straight loss.

The time between the Bears' Thursday night game and the upcoming Monday night game marks the most allotted time a team can take between games without a bye week.

