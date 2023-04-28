Report: Lions Receiving Trade Calls for RB D'Andre Swift

Report: Lions receiving trade calls for D’Andre Swift after drafting RB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Detroit Lions are bringing in a new running back, and now teams are interested in one of their veteran running backs.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday that the team has received trade calls for D’Andre Swift. He also reported that Swift’s representatives have reached out to the team about the possibility of finding a new destination.

Sources: The #Lions are receiving trade calls on running back D’Andre Swift, whose representatives have been in contact with the team about potentially moving to a new team. With Detroit drafting Jahmyr Gibbs, the talented Swift appears poised to leave Detroit. pic.twitter.com/Rkf16dylaL — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 28, 2023

Swift was a second-round pick from the Lions in 2020. He finished the 2022 season with 542 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns across 14 games.

The Lions made a major splash on draft night when they traded back from No. 6 to No. 12 and used the selection on Jahmyr Gibbs. The Alabama star was the second running back taken in the first round, following the Atlanta Falcons’ selection of Texas standout Bijan Robinson at No. 8.

Gibbs was projected by many to go late in the first round. Instead, fans were left scratching their heads after the Lions reeled in another running back.

Along with Swift, the Lions signed former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million deal in free agency. Montgomery was expected to fill the shoes of Jamaal Williams, who led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022 and departed for the New Orleans Saints in free agency.

The Lions weren’t finished on Thursday after drafting Gibbs. They selected Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at No. 18, seen by many as another reach.

Detroit has eight selections from Rounds 2-6, and that number could increase if they deal Swift by Saturday.