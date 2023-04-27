Report: Lamar Jackson, Ravens Agree to Record-Setting Five-Year Contract

Report: Lamar, Ravens agree to record-setting five-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lamar Jackson isn't going anywhere.

The 2019 league MVP is returning to the Baltimore Ravens on a five-year contract after agreeing to terms on Thursday before the NFL Draft.

The team announced the deal with a video message from Jackson:

We’ve agreed in principle on a 5-year contract extension with QB @Lj_era8‼️



😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/tQj1Rzqcha — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2023

"For the last few months, there's been a lot of 'he said, she said.' A lot of nail-biting, a lot of head-scratching going on," Jackson said. "But for the next five years, there's a lot of (Ravens) Flock going on. Let's go, baby, let's go. Can't wait to get there, can't wait to be there. Can't wait to light up M&T (Bank Stadium) for the next five years. Let's get it."

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal will make Jackson the highest-paid player in the NFL -- just days after the Philadelphia Eagles signed Jalen Hurts to a then-record five-year, $255 million deal. Jackson deal will be for $260 million, according to Rapoport.

For months, it appeared that Jackson had played his final snaps in Baltimore. The two sides couldn't work out a deal before free agency in March, which led the team to give him the non-exclusive franchise tag. While that let other teams negotiate with Jackson, no other suitor truly emerged -- even after he publicly requested a trade.

In the end, Jackson will now return to the Ravens with a revamped supporting cast led by wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.