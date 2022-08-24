Report: Lakers to Acquire Patrick Beverley From Jazz in Three-Player Trade

Report: Lakers to land Pat Bev, THT goes to Jazz in three-player trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Beverley is headed back to Southern California – except he won’t be returning to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly will finalize a deal Thursday morning that will land them Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

The Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced talks on a trade to acquire Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, sources tell ESPN. Deal could be finalized as soon as Thursday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2022

Wojnarowski reported there will be no picks involved in the deal.

