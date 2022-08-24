Report: Lakers to Acquire Patrick Beverley From Jazz in Three-Player Trade

By Sanjesh Singh

Report: Lakers to land Pat Bev, THT goes to Jazz in three-player trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Beverley is headed back to Southern California – except he won’t be returning to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly will finalize a deal Thursday morning that will land them Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wojnarowski reported there will be no picks involved in the deal. 

This story will be updated…

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us