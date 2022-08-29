Report: Knicks Finalizing Four-Year Extension With RJ Barrett

By Logan Reardon

Report: Knicks finalizing four-year extension with RJ Barrett originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

RJ Barrett isn't heading to Utah, at least not yet.

The Knicks reportedly are finalizing a four-year rookie extension with the 22-year-old guard. The deal could be worth up to $120 million.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Barrett's deal also includes a "poison pill" provision, which will make it difficult to include him in a trade for Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Throughout the Knicks' pursuit of Mitchell, Barrett's name has often come up in trade talks.

New York president of basketball operations Leon Rose set a Monday deadline to either agree to a Barrett-for-Mitchell trade or agree to an extension with Barrett, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He also reported that a potential Mitchell-to-the-Knicks deal remains possible.

Local

Des Plaines river 2 hours ago

Tugboat Crew Member Reported Missing After Falling Into Des Plaines River Near Channahon Monday

Michigan City 3 hours ago

Michigan City Mayor Accused of Leaving Scene of an Accident Earlier This Month

Barrett has improved each year since the Knicks drafted him at No. 3 overall out of Duke in 2019. He averaged a career-best 20 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season.

With the deal, Barrett becomes the Knicks' first first-round draft pick to agree to a multi-year extension after his rookie contract since Charlie Ward in 1999.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us