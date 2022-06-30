Report: Kevin Durant Requests Trade From Nets, Bulls Fans Are Hopeful

KD requests trade from Nets, Bulls Twitter is dreaming big originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Well, that was unexpected.
Just hours before free agency was set to open, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant turned the NBA upside down by reportedly requesting a trade.
There were rumors that Durant would ask out amid drama with Kyrie Irving's contract situation. But even after Irving opted in and committed to Brooklyn for the season, Durant is still asking for a trade.
That leads us to our next question: Where might Durant, a 12-time All-Star, get traded to?
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially mentioned the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as two potential options, but could the Chicago Bulls put together a realistic package? It's tough to say. With KD under contract for four more years, it will likely take a monster haul to poach the four-time scoring champion from the Nets.
Still, that didn't stop Bulls Twitter from blowing up with just the thought of Durant wearing the red and black.
This should make the NBA offseason even crazier than normal.