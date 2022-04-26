Report: Illinois Ranks Among Midwestern States With Highest Total Number of Anti-Semitic Incidents in 2021

Anti-Semitic incidents reached "historically high levels" across the country in 2021 and Illinois is one of the states that saw some of the highest total number of incidents, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL's Annual Audit of Antisemetic Incidents for 2021, released Monday, reported a nationwide total of 2,717 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism — the highest number of recorded antisemtic incidents since 1979.

The states with the highest number of anti-Semitic incidents were New York (416), New Jersey (370), California (367), Florida (190), Michigan (112) and Texas (112).

Antisemetic Incidents Across the Midwest

The report shows 175 antisemitic incidents in 2021 in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, combined.

That's 62 percent from the previous year – and 202 percent higher than the total number of incidents reported just five years ago.

Acts of reported antisemetic harassment nationwide saw the biggest increase, jumping from 73 in 2020 to 134 in 2021.

In Illinois, total reported antisemetic incidents from 2020 to 2021increased 15 percent, from 46 to 53.

Five years ago, in 2016, Illinois saw only 10 total reported antisemetic incidents.

Other midwest states that saw a rises in incidents include Wisconsin and Minnesota.

In Wisconsin, total reported antisemetic incidents increased by 10 percent from 2020 to 2021. In Minnesota, they increased by 226 percent.

According to the report, ADL Midwest also tracked a sharp increase in reported bias and hate incidents in K-12 and university environments, often around masking, COVID-19, and unfounded arguments about Critical Race Theory.

The ADL says its audit was compiled using information provided by victims, law enforcement and community leaders, and evaluated by ADL’s professional staff and includes both criminal and non-criminal acts of harassment and intimidation, including distribution of hate propaganda, threats and slurs, as well as vandalism and assault.

Read the full report here.