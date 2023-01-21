Report: Hawks' Kane and Toews Decisions to Come in ‘Mid-February'

Report: Kane, Toews decisions to come 'mid-February' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A new report on the Patrick Kane-Jonathan Toews future came to the surface during the Blackhawks' impressive win over the St. Louis Blues on the road, which resulted in 5-3.

“This conversation goes back six or seven months,” Sportsnet's Jeff Marek said on Hockey Night in Canada. “Both these players hold no-move clauses and I think everyone involved thought we’d get a better snapshot of who’s in, who’s out, who’s a contender, where can these guys go but, with so many teams in contention and injuries always a factor, it doesn’t sound as if Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews are in any position to make a decision until mid-February."

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson mentioned conversations on the matter would likely come in the next couple to a few weeks. But, as Marek alludes to, without a clear picture of what contenders could be interested and what contenders they, themselves, could potentially be interested in, Kane and Toews are going to take as much time as they need before making a final decision.

NBC Sports Chicago's Charlie Roumeliotis spoke with Toews about what he might be thinking ahead of the March 3 trade deadline, which Toews contended is still not definitive.

"For myself, it's still a difficult question to answer cause there's a part of myself that still doesn't really want to admit the situation and also wants to continue being a Blackhawk and finish my career here," Toews said. "But at the same time, there's a part of me that sees the writing on the wall and sees that this team, this organization is trying to hit the reset button and that maybe a change for everybody is not such a bad thing, and that goes for myself as well."

Kane, like Toews, is battling with the same emotions as he decides what to do next with his career. Kane has 30 points on the season, with eight goals and 22 assists, and could look to waive his no-movement clause to make a run at another Stanley Cup elsewhere.

With recent injuries around the league, Marek believes one team could be an exciting fit.

"As someone told me today, the injury to Max Pacioretty in Carolina may just make things that much more interesting for both those two gentlemen and maybe other players who could be moved at the deadline as well," Marek said.

