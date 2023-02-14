Report: Former Bull Markkanen to Participate in NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

Report: Markkanen earns a spot in NBA All-Star 3-point contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lauri Markkanen is heading to the three-point shooting contest in what promises to be a very busy All-Star weekend for the former Chicago Bull forward.

The NBA's 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend is this Saturday in Salt Lake City, and will feature eight of the game's best shooters including Damian Lillard and Tyler Herro.

Here's the full list of participants, per Shams Charania:

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Markkanen's inclusion shouldn't raise too many eyebrows. In his first season in Utah, he's shooting 41.2% from behind the arc -- a marked improvement from his career 37.3 shooting percentage from downtown.

The 25-year-old Finnish native is also playing the in the All-Star Game Sunday night thanks to a career-year playing for the Jazz.

Markkanen is averaging 24.9 points per game as of Tuesday, Feb. 14. His previous scoring high was 18.7 points per game with the Bulls during the 2018-19 NBA season.

The 3-point contest is set for 7 p.m. CT on Saturday at Vivint Arena in Utah. The All-Star Game is set for the same time and place on Sunday, Feb. 19. Fans can watch on TNT.

