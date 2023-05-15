Report: Former Bears OL Sam Mustipher signs with Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sam Mustipher is on the move.

The former Chicago Bears offensive lineman reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec confirmed the news.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Mustipher started 16 games for the Bears last season, mostly playing center but also filling in at guard. He started 40 games for Chicago over the last three seasons after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

With Mustipher out of the picture, Cody Whitehair is expected to take over at center for the Bears.

General manager Ryan Poles signed guard Nate Davis and drafted tackle Darnell Wright at No. 10 overall as the offensive line has been revamped this offseason.