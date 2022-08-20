Report: ‘Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Spin-Off Is Underway

A new film will take a whirl at a Chicago classic, the 1986 hit "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

In the works as "Sam and Victor's Day Off," the Paramount Pictures project will tell the tale of the valet attendants who took the Ferrari featured in the comedy for a memorable trip throughout the city, Deadline reports.

While the valets were not named characters in John Hughes' original film, the duo will reprise their roles, rising to the occasion as the film's central characters.

Netflix's "Cobra Kai" creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald are reportedly producing the venture.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Word of the spin-off comes 36 years after Ferris Bueller, who was played by Matthew Broderick, first ditched school alongside his friends to frolic around the Windy City, hitting up Wrigley Field, Willis Tower — formerly dubbed the Sears Tower — and other Chicago staples.