ferris bueller

Report: ‘Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Spin-Off Is Underway

"Sam and Victor's Day Off" will recount the adventures of a pair of valets from the original film

tritri_j_0016
Jipsy Castillo

A new film will take a whirl at a Chicago classic, the 1986 hit "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

In the works as "Sam and Victor's Day Off," the Paramount Pictures project will tell the tale of the valet attendants who took the Ferrari featured in the comedy for a memorable trip throughout the city, Deadline reports.

While the valets were not named characters in John Hughes' original film, the duo will reprise their roles, rising to the occasion as the film's central characters.

Netflix's "Cobra Kai" creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald are reportedly producing the venture.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Word of the spin-off comes 36 years after Ferris Bueller, who was played by Matthew Broderick, first ditched school alongside his friends to frolic around the Windy City, hitting up Wrigley Field, Willis Tower — formerly dubbed the Sears Tower — and other Chicago staples.

This article tagged under:

ferris buellerMovies
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us