Report: Fashion Retailer Primark Looking to Move into Former Sears Store at Woodfield Mall

Dublin-based fashion retailer Primark has its sights set on taking over the former Sears storefront at Shaumburg's Woodfield Mall.

Primark is going after a 10-year lease of the shuttered second story site, the Daily Herald reports.

The European retailer already has a store in Chicago, which opened March 2021 and marked the brand's introduction into the Midwest.

The proposed move to Shaumburg comes after Primark announced its plans to advance its U.S. expansion. Over the next five years, the company intends to grow its current 13 storefronts in the country to 60, according to a 2021 release.

“Six years after we opened our first store in Boston, it’s clear that U.S. customers — from Florida right up to Chicago — are loving the unique Primark offer," Primark CEO Paul Marchant said in a release from November 2021. "With our current portfolio of 13 stores trading really well, it feels like we’ve established a strong foundation from which to accelerate our expansion in the U.S. market."

Illinois' last remaining Sears store closed its doors November 2021 after serving shoppers from around Chicagoland for decades. The department store ceased its operations having spent 50 years at the popular suburban shopping center.

Transformco, Sears' parent company, announced the closure mid-September in 2021. The company said it would look for ways to revive the space with another tenant — and Primark is now seeking to fill its shoes.