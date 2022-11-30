Ex-Chicago Bull, First-Round Pick Chandler Hutchison to Retire

Ex-Chicago Bull Chandler Hutchison to retire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chandler Hutchison, the former 22nd overall pick for the Bulls in the 2018 NBA draft, is retiring, according to reports from Miami's G-League affiliate.

The Heat's G League affiliate announced that Chandler Hutchison, the NBA veteran who has been playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, has retired. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 30, 2022

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Hutchison, 26, was drafted by the Bulls with a first-round pick they acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans. He joined Wendell Carter as part of the Bulls' 2018 draft class.

In his first season with the Bulls, Hutchison played in 44 games, averaging 5.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists. He followed that up the next season with 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.7 percent from the field.

The forward played roughly 2.5 seasons in Chicago before the current regime traded him and Daniel Gafford to the Washington Wizards as part of a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics that gave the Bulls Daniel Theis, Javonte Green and Troy Brown.

RELATED: Donovan extension emblematic of bond with Karnišovas

He played the rest of the 2020-21 season with the Wizards before they traded him to the San Antonio Spurs that summer. He was waived shortly after and signed a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns three days after.

Then, after having been waived by the Suns that winter, he joined the Golden State Warriors G-League affiliate, then the Miami Heat's G-League affiliate.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.