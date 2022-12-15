Report: Drew Brees Joins Purdue Football as Assistant Interim Coach

Drew Brees joins Purdue football as interim coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-NFL quarterback Drew Brees will join Purdue football as an assistant interim head coach, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Drew Brees, the former NFL quarterback, is being hired as an interim assistant coach at Purdue, source tells @SINow.



He wanted to help during the coaching transition. He’ll assist team in prep for the Citrus Bowl and coach in the game. He can also recruit via an NCAA waiver. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 15, 2022

According to the report, Brees will help coach the Citrus Bowl against LSU and stand in for game prep until Jan. 2 rolls around. He also wanted to support the team amid their recent coaching change. The team hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to take on their head coaching gig next season.

RELATED: Purdue names Illinois DC Ryan Walters head coach

Purdue won the Big Ten western division this season over the Illinois Fighting Illini. They recorded an 8-5 record and a 6-3 conference record. They have the 73rd-ranked offense and 61st-best defense in the country this season.

Brees, 43, played all four years of his college football career for the Boilermakers. He threw for just south of 12,000 passing yards, 90 touchdowns and 45 interceptions. His passer rating exceeded 132.5 in summation of his career. His college performance helped him get drafted in the second round of the 2001 NFL draft.

Brees retired from the NFL in 2021 after playing 20 seasons between the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints. He came away with one Super Bowl, a Super Bowl MVP, one All-Pro selection and 13 Pro Bowl appearances.

He is thought of as one of the best quarterbacks of all time, and will now join his alma mater in hopes of supporting their collegiate football aspirations.