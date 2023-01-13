Report: Cubs, Codi Heuer Reach $785K Deal, Avoid Arbitration

By Peter Marzano

The Chicago Cubs have avoided arbitration with right-handed relief pitcher Codi Heuer, reaching an agreement on a $785,000 deal for 2023, according to Jon Heyman.

Heuer originally came to the North Side alongside second baseman Nick Madrigal in a trade that sent closer Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox at the 2021 trade deadline.

The 26-year-old debuted with the Sox in 2020, posting an impressive 1.52 ERA across 23.2 innings alongside a 0.887 WHIP.

Heuer struggled during the first half of 2021 with the White Sox, but found a late-season rhythm on the North Side, posting a 1.151 WHIP and a 3.14 ERA across 28.2 innings and 25 outings as a Cub in 2021.

Unfortunately, the right-hander suffered an elbow injury during the 2021-22 MLB lockout, leading to Tommy John surgery and the loss of a 2022 season.

Heuer will hope to work himself into a Cubs bullpen that looks to continue to be a bright spot for the club in 2023, with a plethora of young arms coming off of promising showings in 2022.

