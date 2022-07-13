Report: Cubs Co-Owner Laura Ricketts Has Interest in Investing in Chicago Sky

Report: Laura Ricketts potentially investing in Chicago Sky originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts has had preliminary discussions with the Chicago Sky about becoming a potential investor, sources told the Chicago Tribune.

Sky owner Michael Alter said they are open to adding investors since winning the WNBA Finals in 2021.

“Brooke [Skinner] and I would love to support the Sky in any way we can,” Ricketts told the Tribune. “We really respect, admire and appreciate all that Michael Alter has done for that team. They are one of a few (WNBA) teams that weren’t started in connection with an NBA team, and so the challenges that has had and the impact that has had on the team makes Michael’s investment all the more impressive and I really appreciate that.”

The Cubs and Sky are already cemented business partners.

The Cubs’ broadcast network (Marquee Sports Network) reached a multiyear deal with the Sky in May to broadcast a specific number of Sky games.

Alter confirmed Ricketts would make an ideal investor for the team, but did not confirm or deny that the two sides have already discussed the possibility of investing, according to the Tribune.

“Hypothetically, she [Ricketts] is a very prominent owner of a sports team,” Alter said, according to the Tribune. “She has been a big fan of this league for a long time and has been active civically here in Chicago, which is very important to us. If she’s someone who wanted to be involved and had an interest, then we would certainly talk to her about it.”

The Ricketts have seen a plethora of success as owners of the Cubs organization. Not only did they win the 2016 World Series under their ownership, but they have implemented multiple renovations to Wrigley Field, including a physical sportsbook as of recent.

One source reported from the Tribune said talks between the two owners are “still at the preliminary stage” of discussing Ricketts's partnership with the Sky.

