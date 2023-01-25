Report: Cubs, Catcher Luis Torrens Agree to Minor-League Deal

Report: Cubs, Luis Torrens agree to minor-league deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a minor-league deal with free agent catcher Luis Torrens, according to a report from Ángel Daniel Conde T of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League’s Navegantes del Magallanes.

Lo que está por venir en 2023, tanto en #MLB como otros circuitos, varios magallaneros tendrán nuevas oportunidades.



Luis Torrens firmó contrato con los @Cubs. Pacto de Ligas Menores e invitación al ST.



Nivaldo Rodríguez se va a la @LigaMexBeis para jugar con @SultanesOficial. — Ángel Daniel Conde T (@AngelDaniC13) January 23, 2023

Torrens, who will turn 27 in May, has spent parts of five seasons in the big leagues with the Padres and Mariners.

Logging 251 career games thus far, Torrens' best showing was in 2021 with Seattle, where the catcher hit 15 home runs as part of 33 extra-base hits across 108 games, registering a 102 OPS+.

Torrens took a step back last year, appearing in just 55 games and posting a paltry .225/.283/.298 slash line with just five extra-base hits.

While the Cubs are looking to go defense-first with Yan Gomes and Tucker Barnhart as the team's top two catchers heading into spring training, Torrens provides most of his upside with the bat, posting below-average defensive metrics in his limited time as a big-leaguer with a career -0.4 defensive wins above replacement.

Therefore, barring injury, Torrens will likely need to have a big offensive showing in spring training and minor league play in order to have a chance at contributing at the big-league level in 2023.

While Torrens provides much-needed depth behind the plate, the 27-year-old is also out of minor-league options, which could complicate his path back to the majors as a Cub as he could not be easily sent back to the minors.

