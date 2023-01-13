Report: Cubs Avoid Arbitration With Nick Madrigal on $1.225M Deal

Report: Madrigal, Cubs avoid arbitration on $1.225M deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have avoided arbitration with infielder Nick Madrigal, agreeing to a $1,225,000 deal for the 2023 season, according to a report from Jon Heyman.

Nick Madrigal: $1,225,000 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2023

The 25-year-old will enter his second season on the North Side after getting into big league action in 2020 and 2021 with the White Sox.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

It was an underwhelming opening campaign with the Cubs for Madrigal, who hit just .249/.305/.282 across 59 games in 2022, recording a pedestrian OPS+ of 68.

The numbers were a far cry from Madrigal's limited big league showings with the White Sox, where he posted a slash line of .317/.358/.406 across 83 games in two separate seasons.

The performances across 2020 and 2021 on the South Side solidified Madrigal's reputation as a potent, contact-first hitter that could serve as an offensive catalyst at the top of the lineup when healthy.

Madrigal's health has perhaps been the biggest barrier to success in his young career, with the second baseman being traded while injured to the Cubs alongside relief pitcher Codi Heuer in exchange for closer Craig Kimbrel in July 2021.

The 25-year-old's 2022 campaign was also heavily plagued by injuries, spending three separate stints on the injured list for back and groin ailments.

With the Cubs signing Dansby Swanson to a 7-year contract and Nico Hoerner likely to move to second base full-time, it's unclear how much playing time Madrigal will receive in 2023.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.