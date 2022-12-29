Report: Colin Faulkner Interviewed for the Bears CEO/President Job

Report: Colin Faulkner interviewed for president job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Colin Faulkner interviewed twice for the Bears' opening at the CEO/president position, according to The Athletic.

Faulkner, married to the Blackhawks' President of Business Operations – Jaime Faulkner – and also the Cubs' Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Vice President of Sales and Marketing, was one of the candidates in the race to succeed Ted Phillips.

Faulkner has been with the Cubs for the past 12 years, according to his LinkedIn page. Before that, he served eight years with the Dallas Stars.

Updated story on Kevin Warren and the Bears' president search:

- Statement from the Bears

- Statement from the Big Ten

- Analysis from @danpompei

- Another sports executive in Chicago who was a candidate https://t.co/U4SXIkdquR — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) December 29, 2022

Phillips announced his pending retirement before the season began. He plans to step away from his position, which he's held for 23 years, after the end of the Bears' season. Phillips is working through his 39th year with the Bears' organization.

In response to Phillips' stepping down, the Bears have been conducting an ongoing search for a new president since the announcement.

The organization has narrowed its candidates down to a final list, including Kevin Warren – the current Big Ten commissioner – and is expected to announce their new president in the coming weeks, according to a report from ESPN.

The Bears are in dire need of someone to run point on their plans to construct a stadium at the 326-acre property they plan to close on in Arlington Heights. Phillips' stepping down from the organization dampers the project's functionality.

Warren helped the Vikings build U.S Bank Stadium, which is a résumé point the Bears are intrigued by, according to the ESPN report.

As aforementioned, the Bears are expected to announce their new president in the coming weeks.

Here is the statement they released following the Warren news:

“We have not set a timeline for announcing Ted Phillip’s successor. Our search team has cast a wide net, spoke to many outstanding candidates and looks forward to introducing our next President and CEO at the process’s conclusion.”

