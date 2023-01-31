Report: Chris Harris Potentially to Bears, Despite Report of Hire

By Ryan Taylor

Report: Chris Harris has Bears coaching 'opportunity' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chris Harris, a former Bears player and coach, has the "opportunity" to become the team's secondary coach and passing game coordinator, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. 

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The report is head-scratching, considering a separate report from Tom Pelissero read the Tennessee Titans planned to hire Harris to become their cornerback coach and passing game coordinator. 

MORE: Report: Ex-Bear to Titans for defensive coach spot

Certainly, the conflicting reports will iron themselves out by way of team announcements shortly. The Bears will have to solidify their coaching staff at some point. 

Local

Chicago Police 11 mins ago

Granddaughter Of Woman Found In Freezer Says Family Member Involved In Her Death

Illinois State Police 39 mins ago

Video Shows Stolen Vehicle Fleeing Traffic Stop, Sending ISP Trooper Into the Air

The ex-Bear was the Washington Commanders' defensive backs coach this past season. 

Harris played with the Bears on two different stints from 2005-2006 and back in 2010-11. He earned second-team All-Pro with Chicago in 2010, following a 70-tackle, five-interception season.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us