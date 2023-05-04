Chicago Bears Sign Fifth-Round Pick CB Terell Smith

By Ryan Taylor

Bears sign fifth-round pick Terell Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears agreed to terms with fifth-round cornerback, Terell Smith, according to the team.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Terell Smith, a cornerback out of Minnesota, played five years in college. He racked up 37 collegiate games under his belt. He created 109 total tackles, two sacks and four interceptions.

According to the report, his deal is four years, $4.115 million, $275,884 signing bonus.

Earlier Thursday, the Bears signed fifth-round pick Noah Sewell to a deal similar to Smith's.

Local

Fuller Park 51 mins ago

3 Seriously Wounded in Fuller Park Shooting

the food guy 55 mins ago

<strong>The Food Guy: Celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month With City, Suburban Offerings</strong>

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us