Report: Carlos Rodón Interested in Returning to Chicago With the Cubs

San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón is "interested" in returning to Chicago to pitch for the Cubs, according to NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan.

"And guess who else is interested in the Cubs? Carlos Rodon. Yes. Loved pitching in Chicago. Knows that the Cubs are a team with some players coming out of the system, and they need a top of the rotation arm," Kaplan said on his YouTube show "reKap."

Chicago has a special spot in Rodón's heart. He grew up in the White Sox' farm system (drafted by the Sox with the third overall pick in 2014) and pitched for the club for seven seasons.

In his last season with the Sox, he took off. Rodón chalked up a 2.37 ERA in 24 starts, taking home 13 pitching wins to five losses. He struck out 185 batters and walked 36 on his way to his first All-Star selection and landing fifth in the AL Cy Young voting.

In that season, he also threw the franchise's 20th no-hitter. In the game against the Guardians, he was two outs from a perfect game until a hit-by-pitch ruined his bid.

Despite his 2021 heroics, the Sox inked Lance Lynn to a two-year, $38 million deal, essentially showing Rodón the door to free agency. In turn, Rodón closed a deal with the Giants for two years, $44 million.

One game after this season's All-Star break, Rodón reached his inning cap, meaning he can opt of his deal and head back into free agency next offseason. With the Cubs depleted of stardom in their starting rotation, one could believe Rodón would want to reconnect with his baseball career's native land.

The Cubs could use the heart-melting sales tactic to pitch Rodón with a long-term deal in one of the cities he loves most -- Chicago.

“I’ll say this: Chicago has a dear spot in my heart,” Rodón said to NBC Sports Chicago in late July. “It’s the city where my wife and I kind of grew up together, became adults, where we had our two children."

