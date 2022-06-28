Report: Bulls' Tony Bradley Accepts Player Option for 2022-23

Report: Bradley accepts Bulls player option for 2022-23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bulls center Tony Bradley is exercising his $2 million player option for the 2022-23 season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday afternoon.

Bradley's decision on that player option was a minor loose end for the Bulls to address before free agency opens on June 30 at 5 p.m. CT. With Bradley aboard, they will enter free agency with 11 players under contract (not yet including Zach LaVine, who the team hopes to re-sign).

Bradley, 24, signed with the Bulls in the summer of 2021 and entered last season with a path to a reserve role behind Nikola Vučević. But despite starting seven games in Vučević's place when the two-time All-Star entered COVID-19 protocols in November, that never materialized.

Bradley averaged 3 points and 3.4 rebounds (10 minutes per game) across 55 appearances in his first season with the Bulls and was routinely bypassed for backup center looks in favor of Tristan Thompson and Derrick Jones Jr. down the stretch.

The 2022-23 season will be Bradley's sixth in the league. He has also had stints with Utah, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City.

