Report: Bulls to Sign Terry Taylor, Waive Illinois' Malcolm Hill

Terry Taylor obviously has made quite the impression on Chicago Bulls management.

The undrafted wing out of Austin Peay University has played 59 games with the Indiana Pacers over the previous two seasons, splitting time between the NBA and the G League.

Taylor scored a season-high 11 points with five rebounds on Jan. 24 in one of the Pacers' two recent comeback victories over the Bulls. Last season, Taylor, a 6-foot-5-inch wing, stuffed the box score with 21 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in a Bulls' victory over the Pacers.

And now, after the Pacers waived him earlier this month, he's poised to sign a two-way contract with the Bulls, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Taylor will replace University of Illinois wing Malcolm Hill, who has played 21 games over the last two seasons with the Bulls while also spending time in the G League.

Overall, Taylor has averaged 6.6 points in the NBA.

This marks the second time this season the Bulls have tweaked their two-way players. In December. the Bulls waived Kostas Antetokounmpo, younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis, and signed Carlik Jones. The point guard played over All-Star weekend in the G League's Next Up Game, finishing with 18 points and five assists.

