Report: Bulls to Sign Forward Malcolm Hill to Two-Way Contract

Report: Bulls to sign Hill to two-way contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls are putting the finishing touches on their roster with the start of training camp looming.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the team is signing forward Malcolm Hill to a two-way contract:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic @Stadium . Hill averaged 3.4 points and 10.4 minutes over 16 games for the Bulls last season.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania)

Hill, 26, began last season unrostered, but signed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks during the NBA's leaguewide COVID-19 surge and averaged 5.7 points in three December appearances.

In mid-January, Hill inked a 10-day with the Bulls and played his way into being signed to a two-way contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. He averaged 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and shot 32.3 percent from 3-point range across 16 games with the team.

A University of Illinois alum and Belleville native, Hill also spent Summer League with the Bulls, averaging 13 points, 3.8 rebounds and converting 47.4 percent of his 3-point attempts across five games.

He fills the team's second and final two-way slot, meaning he will split time between the NBA and G League, can appear in a maximum of 50 regular-season games, and will be ineligible for postseason play.

Rookie forward Justin Lewis, who went undrafted out of Marquette, fills the Bulls' other two-way slot. But Lewis is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to address an ACL injury sustained in August.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.