Report: Bulls Sign Kostas Antetokounmpo, Giannis' Brother, to Deal

Report: Bulls sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to camp deal

The Chicago Bulls are bringing an Antetokounmpo to training camp.

Not that one.

Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of the more famous and accomplished GIannis, will compete for a two-way contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Malcolm Hill, who held a two-way contract with the Bulls last season, and Carlik Jones, who played for the Bulls at NBA Summer League, are among the players expected to compete for a two-way contract.

The Bulls signed forward Justin Lewis to a two-way contract the night the Marquette product surprisingly went undrafted. Unfortunately, after a solid showing at summer league, Lewis suffered a serious injury to his right anterior cruciate ligament in an August workout away from the team that required surgery.

Kostas Antetokounmpo, a 6-foot-10-inch power forward, appeared in 15 games with the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has played in 22 career NBA games, including a stint with the Dallas Mavericks, and owns career averages of 1 point and 1 rebound.

His older brother, of course, is a six-time All-Star, two-time most valuable player and NBA FInals MVP when Giannis led the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2020-21 championship.

The Bulls begin training camp in late September.

