Report: Bulls' Lonzo Ball Likely to Miss Camp, Doubtful for Start of Season

Chicago Bulls starting point guard Lonzo Ball is expected to miss training camp and is doubtful for the start of the 2022-23 regular season, according to a report by ESPN’s Jamal Collier and Ramona Shelburne.



Ball continues to deal with discomfort in his left knee stemming from an injury sustained in January.



That injury was initially diagnosed as soreness, but further medical evaluation revealed a bone bruise and small meniscus tear in the knee.



Ball underwent surgery to address the issue on Jan. 28 — his second operation on said knee along with a similar procedure in 2018 — with an initial recovery timeline of six to eight weeks. But, plagued by discomfort each time he attempted to ramp up his workouts, he missed the rest of the regular season and playoffs.



That issues appears to persist:

There’s confidence that Ball’s knee is structurally sound, but he’s still having discomfort when ramping up basketball activity. He’s seen multiple knee specialists this summer for treatment and to determine the cause — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) September 2, 2022

As of early July, Bulls executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas reported that Ball was progressing in his recovery, but not at the speed the Bulls were hoping for.



Ball signed with the Bulls on a four-year, $80 million contract in the 2021 offseason. He appeared in 35 of 82 games in his first season with the team, averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.8 steals and shooting 42.3 percent from 3-point range.



As of now, he has missed 137 games in five NBA seasons. Any more absences would add to that total.



A linchpin to the Bulls’ style of play on both ends of the court, Ball is essential to the team rediscovering the identity that catapulted them to the top of the East as late as last season’s All-Star break.



But his long road to recovery continues.

