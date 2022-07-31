Report: Bulls Guard Coby White Likely Be Shopped Near Deadline

Report: Bulls guard Coby White likely to be shopped again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Coby White has been on the trade block "for the last year," according to a report from the Chicago Sun Times Joe Cowley. That will likely continue throughout next season as the trade deadline approaches, via the same report.

According to Cowley, the Bulls are unlikely to extend him and "seem poised to keep White for depth purposes, revisit his trade value at the deadline if the backcourt is healthy, and if he is a Bull come next summer, simply let the market set a price on him and decide if the restricted free agent would be worth matching."

The Bulls attempted to shop White with their No. 18 pick from the most recent NBA draft, but there weren't any takers. The team ended up selecting Dalen Terry with the pick.

White is going into the final year of his rookie deal, which he signed back when he was taken by the Bulls with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 draft. The Bulls seem unlikely to extend the qualifying offer they're permitted to use after this season.

Last season, White averaged 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He mainly came off the bench to be a first-option on offense while the starters were off.

However, since the emergence of rookie Ayo Dosunmu at point guard last season, White's play has become more ineffective. This offseason, the Bulls signed Goran Dragić, creating an even more overcrowded backcourt.

With Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Dosunmu and Dragić all in the backcourt, the use for White diminishes.

