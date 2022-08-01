Report: Bulls DeMar DeRozan Is Signing Four-Year Deal With Nike

By Ryan Taylor

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan is inking a new, four-year deal to remain as the face of Kobe Bryant's shoe line at Nike, according to Shams Charania. 

DeRozan, a native from Compton, Calif., took over as the mainstay for Bryant's shoe line when he retired in 2016. DeRozan wore Kobe's in high school and college at USC and continues to show off his collection in the present. 

When DeRozan played in the Drew League in his hometown with LeBron James back on July 16, DeRozan flashed a pair of unreleased Kobe 6's while dropping 30 points and 14 rebounds in a two-point win. 

Last season, DeRozan averaged 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists on his way to being named to his fifth All-Star and third All-Pro team.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

