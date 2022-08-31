Report: Bulls Center Nikola Vučević Buys $4.75 Million Chicago Home

Report: Vučević buys $4.75 million Chicago home originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Nikola Vučević is setting up shop in Chicago.

In June, the Chicago Bulls center purchased a $4.75 million, 5,245-square-foot home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of the city, according to a report by the Chicago Tribune.

The four-story, six-bedroom house, according to the report, had been listed for $4.9 million in April. Reported amenities include five bathrooms, an elevator, a roof deck and access to a 1.25-acre private park.

Vučević, 31, is entering his 13th NBA season and third with the Bulls. He was acquired from the Orlando Magic in a blockbuster deal on the day of the 2021 trade deadline, signaling the Bulls front office's intention to retool around Zach LaVine rather than rebuild.

In 26 games after the trade, Vučević averaged 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists, but the Bulls fell short of the play-in tournament.

The next season, he started 73 games at center and averaged 17.6 points (third on the team behind DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine), 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists as the Bulls leapt to 46 wins and their first playoff berth in five years.

Now, Vučević is entering the final year of the four-year, $100 million contract he initially signed with the Magic and kicked in ahead of the 2019-20 season. He is eligible to negotiate an extension with the Bulls this offseason.

