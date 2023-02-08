Report: Bucks Have Expressed Interest in Trading for Derrick Rose

Report: Bucks interested in trading for Derrick Rose originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Milwaukee Bucks have expressed interest in trading for former Chicago Bulls point guard, Derrick Rose, according to Mark Stein.

Milwaukee has expressed trade interest in New York's Derrick Rose ahead of Thursday's 3 PM ET trade deadline, league sources say.



Rose, 34, has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with the New York Knicks. This season, he's averaging 5.8 points per game in the 26 games he's played. He's averaging around 12 minutes per game, shooting under 40 percent from the field.

He hasn't played in a month due to injury and hasn't been productive on the floor this season when healthy.

The Knicks are interested in trading him, and any team who inhales him will likely send him to the buyout market. Rose is posed to make $14 million this season, and he will most definitely play on a lower contract for any team that wants to take a shot on the former MVP.

Currently, the Bucks have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, sporting a 37-17 stamp. They're likely interested in other commodities the Knicks can offer.

New York has been active in the trade market, sending Cam Reddish to the Portland Trail Blazers for Josh Hart earlier Wednesday.

Rose was drafted by the Bulls in the 2008 NBA draft as the first pick in the draft. He played the first seven seasons of his career in Chicago, becoming the youngest player to ever win the MVP award in 2010.

The Bulls traded him to the Knicks after the 2015-16 season. Rose has played for the Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Detroit Pistons during his career.

