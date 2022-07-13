Report: Blackhawks Stars Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews Not Looking for Trade, Yet

Report: Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews not looking for trade, yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Blackhawks might be losing their stars.
According to the agent of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Seth Jones, all three are "not necessarily in agreement with the direction the team is taking," according to Pierre LeBrun.
In the same report from agent Pat Bisson, "They will let the dust settle first and then patiently make the best decisions for each player as it pertains to their respective careers."
Blackhawks' general manager Kyle Davidson has completely reconstructed the roster this sumer with the trading of Alex DeBrincat, Kirby Dach and the placement of Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome on unconditional waivers.
Local
Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews have both been with the Hawks since the 2007-08 season. Seth Jones was traded to the Hawks by the Columbus Blue Jackets for Adam Boqvist and three draft picks in July of 2021.