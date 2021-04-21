Report: Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Could Return for 2021-22 Season

Report: Jonathan Toews' health is 'getting better' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago received encouraging news on Wednesday regarding Jonathan Toews.

According to NHL on NBC Sports Insider Darren Dreger, the Blackhawks captain's health is improving and he is expected to be back for the 2021-22 season if he continues on this path. He is, however, likely done for the rest of this season, which was to be expected at this point.

Toews released a statement in December, saying: "I’ve been experiencing symptoms that have left me feeling drained and lethargic. I am working with doctors so I can better understand my condition."

Toews has not appeared in a game this season, but his health has always been the main priority and the fact he could return to the ice by next season is a positive development for everyone involved.

