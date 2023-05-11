Report: Bears to Play Commanders on Thursday Night Football, Again

Report: Bears to play Commanders on TNF, again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears and Commanders will reportedly run back their Thursday Night Football matchup from last season. According to NBC Washington’s JP Finlay the Bears and Commanders will get together again on TNF, but this time the two teams will play in the nation’s capital.

Want primetime at FedEx? Commanders will host Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 5, per sources — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 11, 2023

Last season, the Bears and Commanders played TNF in Week 6 at Soldier Field. The game was one of the ugliest of the season and featured a Velus Jones muffed punt to set up the Commanders game-winning touchdown, and Darnell Mooney dropping a potential game-winner with 30 seconds to go.

The Commanders ended up winning 12-7. The league obviously hopes that the Bears can put up more points with Justin Fields entering year two in Luke Getsy’s offense. But there’s reason to believe the Commanders offense could be even more anemic with Sam Howell running the show.

It will also be worth noting if the league gives the Bears another mini-bye, like they did in 2022. After the Commanders game in Week 6, the Bears played the Patriots on Monday Night Football in Week 7. They used the 10 days between games to self-scout and changed the offense to take advantage of Fields’ legs more. The result was a scoring outburst over the next month. The Bears averaged 31 points per game from Weeks 7 - 10, which was a huge boost from the 15.5 points per game they averaged up to that point.

The full NFL schedule will be officially released at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

