Report: Bears, T.J. Edwards Agree to Free Agent Deal

Report: Bears agree to deal with LB T.J. Edwards

The Bears made their first of free agency on Monday, reportedly agreeing to a three-year contract with linebacker T.J. Edwards.

Source: The #Bears are on the board, signing star former #Eagles LB TJ Edwards to a 3-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

According to Rapoport, the deal is worth $19.5 million, with $12 million guaranteed. As Rapoport mentioned, it’s expected to be the first of many new deals as Ryan Poles continues building the foundation of the Bears roster.

Up to this point, Edwards has played his entire four-year career with the Eagles. He initially joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019, but quickly earned a starting job. He started four games in his rookie season and entered 2020 as a starter. Edwards’ production steadily rose throughout his time in Philadelphia, culminating in a 159-tackle campaign last season.

Edwards played middle linebacker for the Eagles and presumably would play the same position for the Bears. That's where Nick Morrow played before the Roquan Smith trade and where Jack Sanborn took over after the trade.

Over his career, Edwards has started 47 games and notched 389 tackles, five sacks, 13 passes defended, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Edwards also has a connection to Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham from their time together in Philly.

Edwards is a Lake Villa, IL native who played college ball at Wisconsin. He was a senior for the Badgers when new teammate and linebacker partner Jack Sanborn was a freshman.

